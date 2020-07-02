Throwback: When Renu Desai OPENED UP about her marriage and divorce with Pawan Kalyan

In one of the throwback interview to a popular television channel, Renu Desai had spoken about her marriage and divorce with Pawan Kalyan.

Actor and Politician Pawan Kalyan's marriage with Renu Desai was the talk of the town back then. They entered wedlock in 2009 and the couple parted ways in 2012. Post their divorce, Renu Desai had to go through a lot as she was blamed for their failed marriage. However, Renu is a strong-headed and self-dependent woman, who never let any trolls and negativity affect herself. The actress had found herself to be the target of social media hate a lot of times but she has always been open about her personal.

In one of the throwback interviews to a popular television channel, the actress had spoken about her life with Pawan Kalyan. "I and Pawan were never like wife and husband. Our relationship was quite different. I was not like a homemaker then. I used to assist him in work and we worked together. I have seen him very closely. More than being a husband, he was like a friend to me. It was like a friendship," said the actress.

Well, Renu Desai is setting major goals as a single mom, who is unfazed of negativity and is only looking at the brighter side of her life. Renu has two kids Akira Nandan and Aadya from her marriage with Pawan Kalyan.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink. The film is the talk of the town since its inception. One of the reasons why the film is grabbing all the attention is due to Pawan Kalyan, who is making a comeback to the industry after years. Fans are super excited to see actor-politician play the role of a lawyer on the big screen. While we wait to know what's in stores for us, a picture of the actor from the sets recently made its way on social media.

