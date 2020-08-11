THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi looked like a Rajput princess as she posed for a PHOTO during her Jaipur vacation

In this photo, which was taken during her vacation in Jaipur, the Athiran actor can be seen in makeup and chunky pieces of jewellery which would happen only once in a blue moon.

We all know that Sai Pallavi is a fan of minimalism when it comes to costume, jewellery and makeup. In her social media posts and during her social gatherings, Sai Pallavi has often been spotted with less or no pieces of jewellery. While scrolling through her Instagram feed, this photo caught our attention. In this photo, which was taken during her vacation in Jaipur, the Athiran actor can be seen in makeup and chunky pieces of jewellery which would happen only once in a blue moon.

In this photo, one has to agree that she looks regal with all the accessories and makeup and she looks nothing less than a Rajput princess. The monochrome photo was lauded by the fans and followers of the actor on Instagram and people marvelled at how beautiful she looked in the photo from her vacation to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty, Love Story and Virata Parvam. Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and it is one of the most awaited movies of Telugu film industry. On the other hand, Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and it has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Virata Parvam’s shooting process will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted.

