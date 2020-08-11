  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi looked like a Rajput princess as she posed for a PHOTO during her Jaipur vacation

In this photo, which was taken during her vacation in Jaipur, the Athiran actor can be seen in makeup and chunky pieces of jewellery which would happen only once in a blue moon.
17234 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi looked like a Rajput princess as she posed for a PHOTO during her Jaipur vacationTHROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi looked like a Rajput princess as she posed for a PHOTO during her Jaipur vacation

We all know that Sai Pallavi is a fan of minimalism when it comes to costume, jewellery and makeup. In her social media posts and during her social gatherings, Sai Pallavi has often been spotted with less or no pieces of jewellery. While scrolling through her Instagram feed, this photo caught our attention. In this photo, which was taken during her vacation in Jaipur, the Athiran actor can be seen in makeup and chunky pieces of jewellery which would happen only once in a blue moon.

In this photo, one has to agree that she looks regal with all the accessories and makeup and she looks nothing less than a Rajput princess. The monochrome photo was lauded by the fans and followers of the actor on Instagram and people marvelled at how beautiful she looked in the photo from her vacation to Jaipur.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai) on

Also Read: Thala Ajith and Nayanthara or Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Akkineni: Who is your favourite on screen couple?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty, Love Story and Virata Parvam. Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and it is one of the most awaited movies of Telugu film industry. On the other hand, Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and it has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Virata Parvam’s shooting process will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement