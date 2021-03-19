Throwback: When Sai Pallavi opened up about having insecurities in the past and how she dealt with it

Sai Pallavi has once revealed in an interview that she has insecurities for having acne in her face.

Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the South entertainment industry. With her tremendous acting skills and down to earth attitude, Sai Pallavi has managed to occupy a permanent place in our hearts. She is also one of the very few celebrities in the industry who advocated to be comfortable in one’s own skin. Starting from Premam to the upcoming film Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi has not shied away from being in her own skin with no makeup.

However, just like several of us, she too had her own insecurities. Talking during an interview with Indiaglitz, Sai Pallavi had once opened up that she had insecurities for having acne. In the interview, she said that she had insecurities with her facial acne and after Premam released, she learned that confidence was the real beauty. She added that even if she can inspire one person to be confident in their own skin, she would consider that as a huge accomplishment. She said, “If people can accept me for what I am, I think it pretty much applies to everyone.”

Meanwhile, has two films in her kitty. While one is a romantic drama Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, the other film is Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story will hit the big screens on April 16. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, the film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das in lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Naxalites. The film is all set to release on April 30, 2021.

Credits :Indiaglitz

