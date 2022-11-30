Throwback: When Sai Pallavi revealed that her dad jokes about her marrying a Telugu guy
Apart from her blockbuster movies, rumours about Sai Pallavi marriage always seek attention in the headlines. She once revealed that her dad jokes that she will marry a Telugu guy.
Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a massive fan base and is loved by audiences for her no-star type of personality, which makes her unique and best. Apart from her blockbuster movies, rumours about her marriage always seek attention in the headlines. Most times she ignored the rumours but once she reacted and shared her thoughts on marriage.
Sai Pallavi once revealed that her dad jokes that she will marry a Telugu guy. In an interview with TV9, Sai opened up on her marriage plans, and if she will marry a Telugu guy. “I’ve got so used to speaking Telugu at home that my father jokes about me eventually marrying a Telugu guy. At home, we speak Badaga, but I end up using Telugu often,” she said.
When she was asked if marriage is on the cards anytime soon, she said, “I don’t think it’ll happen anytime soon. Right now, I’m happy being alone and I’m trying to know about myself more. I’m on that journey.”
Professional commitments
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi created box office success with her last release, Gargi, and up next, she has been roped in as the leading lady alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Rajkumar Periaswam's untitled project. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, the movie has been named SK21 for now. The film will mark Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi's primary collaboration on-screen. According to the reports, the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.
Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Sai Pallavi will be a part of director Sukumaran's Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar cleared the air about it saying, "No, that is not true."