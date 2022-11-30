Throwback: When Sai Pallavi revealed that her dad jokes about her marrying a Telugu guy

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a massive fan base and is loved by audiences for her no-star type of personality, which makes her unique and best. Apart from her blockbuster movies, rumours about her marriage always seek attention in the headlines. Most times she ignored the rumours but once she reacted and shared her thoughts on marriage.

Sai Pallavi once revealed that her dad jokes that she will marry a Telugu guy. In an interview with TV9, Sai opened up on her marriage plans, and if she will marry a Telugu guy. “I’ve got so used to speaking Telugu at home that my father jokes about me eventually marrying a Telugu guy. At home, we speak Badaga, but I end up using Telugu often,” she said.