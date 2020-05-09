Throwback: When Sai Pallavi set an example by rejecting a fairness cream commercial worth Rs 2 crore

When Sai Pallavi's Premam released, she was offered a number of roles in movies and commercials. However, she rejected to act in a fairness cream commercial even when the makers offered her Rs 2 crore for it.

Sai Pallavi is one of the actors, who put living by morals before anything else. On the birthday of the actor, let’s take a moment and applaud the actor for saying no to act in a fairness cream commercial, even when she was offered Rs 2 crore to act in it. She politely declined the offer saying that fairness cream was something that she does not believe in. This made her fans respect her even more, for setting an example and living by it.

Sai Pallavi, who studied medical science at Tbilisi State Medical University, entered the entertainment industry after participating in the reality dance show, Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva in 2008. In 2014, while she was studying at TSMU, she was offered to act in Premam as Malar teacher by director Alphonse Putharen. Later she went on to win several Best Female Debut awards for the film including the Filmfare Award. She went on to win the hearts of the audience with her film Fidaa and several other movies.

Now, Sai Pallavi has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Virata Parvam and Love Story. In Virata Parvam, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Rana Dagubatti. Directed by Venu Udugula, the makers will announce the release date after the lockdown is lifted. In Love Story, she will be sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Orissa Post

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×