Throwback: When Saif Ali Khan claimed he wasn’t an actor who could successfully deliver all kinds of roles amid Adipurush debacle

In an early 2024 interview, Saif Ali Khan claimed that he is not a big enough star to successfully pull off every kind of role. The actor was in a chat with Film Companion, where he revealed the same.

After the underwhelming response of Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif in leading roles, the actor explained that he doesn’t have the desire to be delusional about his stardom and would rather be focused on reality.

The actor added, “I’m not star enough to pull off anything. I've never actually thought of myself as a star, and I don't really want to either. I like being a star, but I don't want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic, very normal.”

Underscoring how there are far better things to be focused on in life, Saif Ali Khan added that the idea of taking risks is accepting failure might happen as well. Highlighting the fact that if a person falls on his face, he has to shrug it off and move on.

The actor’s throwback interview was given a few months after he was seen playing the lead role in Om Raut's directorial, Adipurush. The film starring Prabhas in the lead role was a mythological action flick that was inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Besides Prabhas and Saif, the movie featured actors like Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, and many more in key roles. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu but eventually became a box-office failure.

Coming to Saif Ali Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen playing a lead role in the Jr NTR starrer movie Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva.

