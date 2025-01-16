THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan revealed what Bollywood could learn from Telugu cinema

In today's throwback, we look back at the time when Saif Ali Khan praised the Telugu film industry for treating their "heroes like gods." In an interview with India Today, he mentioned that Bollywood could learn a few things from the people down South. The Adipurush actor also reflected on how actors in Tollywood share a deeper connection with their audience.

He said, "They have a deep connection with their audience and a clear understanding of who they are making films for. Their work is firmly grounded in our culture. Look at Baahubali—it's both mythological and historical, yet highly commercial. And, they treat their heroes like gods, which is something commercial cinema should embrace."

Saif Ali Khan also expressed his love for the filmmaking process in the Telugu industry. He remarked that although Bollywood and Tollywood are part of the same country, the South Indian film industry felt entirely different. He mentioned that the language may differ, but acting remains a universal experience once the camera begins rolling.

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan appreciated the support he received from director Koratala Siva, who guided him throughout the Devara shoot.

"They are creating outstanding films that are immensely successful, and they take great care in shaping their stories and treating their heroes with utmost respect. For a Mumbai-based actor, mastering the language and stepping out of English offers exciting new possibilities," he added.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan shared screen space for the first time with Jr NTR in Devara. The movie hit the big screens on September 27 last year. The former played the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Apart from these two actors, the movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and others in prominent roles.

