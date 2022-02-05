Throwback: When Salman Khan, Venkatesh danced to their heart's content on Jumme Ki Raat at Aashritha’s wedding

The wedding of Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's elder daughter Aashritha back in 2019 was attended by some big names from the film fraternity including Salman Khan. In fact, the video of Salman Khan and Venkatesh tapping their feet on the former’s hit song Jumme Ki Raat even trended on social media. The video starts with the two actors grooving in their unique styles and then start doing the hook steps of the song.

Fans loved to see these two dancing together. While Aashritha's wedding in Jaipur was a close-knit affair, veteran actress Bina Kak shared some photos from the celebration. Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the wedding.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati is said to be making a comeback in Bollywood after 25 long years. And he will be sharing screen space with none other than Salman Khan. After working together in films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to work together once again for their next. The film is also said to cast Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal role. Other details about the project are not available right now.

Coming to his other ventures, Daggubati Venkatesh will also star in the second instalment of the Fun and Frustration franchise titled F3. Financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. F3 is expected to release on 29 April this year.

