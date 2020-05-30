Throwback: When Samantha Akkineni opened up about having fixed a date to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni had told during an interview that she and Naga Chaitanya have fixed a date to have their child.

When Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot, it made us all euphoric. As the photos and videos from their wedding surfaced online, it got us even more excited and we all celebrated the day like it was a wedding from our own family. Like any other celebrity couple, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were also asked about their plans to have a baby. While talking to India Today for an Interview during the National Award-winning film Mahanati’s release, Samantha had stated that they both have fixed a date to have their baby.

Well, it goes without saying that this made the fans even more curious. She was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date!" Meanwhile, Samantha recently slammed pregnancy rumours after her statement during a media interaction was mistaken. She made the headlines recently after having more than 10 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Telugu remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She will be next seen as the female lead with actor Prasanna in Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also reportedly have Prashanth in a key role. For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan is known for his movies Game Over and Maaya. Samantha confirmed her role in the film on Twitter while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies. She added that the film will have more entertaining aspects and it will come as a huge treat for the audience.

Samantha has also been roped in to play one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film. Initial reports claimed that the actor is not on board the film anymore; while some reports had that she is still a part of the film. No official announcement has been made on Samantha’s ouster yet. During the current lockdown period, she has been using social media to engage with fans during the quarantine time with photos and videos.

Credits :India Today

