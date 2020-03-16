Throwback: When Samantha Akkineni opened about her past relationship and how she walked out of that bad phase

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tollywood's IT couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been giving major relationship goals since years. From praising each other's work on social media to their adorable holiday phots, ChaySam, fondly called by their fans have been winning hearts. The couple met each other in 2009 on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave. After dating for years, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni tied the knot in 2017 and are currently one of the most beautiful couples of Tollywood film industry. Definitely, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Jodi is made in heaven.

However, in the past, Samantha Akkineni was in a relationship with a South actor, but, the actress walked out of it at the right time. In a throwback interview with a leading Telegu daily, Samantha didn't name her ex-boyfriend but gave a hint of her relationship with an actor, Siddharth and how she walked out of it. She said, "Even I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life like Savitri did. But thankfully I realised it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship as soon as I sensed that it could end up bad. And then I'm blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He's a gem of everything."

The stunner spoke about it during one of the interviews for Mahanati, a biopic on legendary actress Savitri. Samantha Akkineni compared her story with the veteran actress Savitri.

On the work front, Sam was last seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film featured Sharwanand in the male lead role. She is expected to start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Credits :Telugu Cinema

