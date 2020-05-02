THROWBACK: When Samantha Akkineni spoke about trolls and how she was being hated even for breathing

Talking to an English Daily, Samantha explained trolls online and how she was being hated for even breathing.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest stars of south India, who could achieve a massive fan base in almost all south Indian languages. The actor has entertained us commercially and she has also given us a bunch of critically acclaimed movies. However, even she has haters and she has had some tough situations when trolling got out of hands. When she stood by singer Chinmayi during the MeToo movement, she was trolled for her stand.

Talking about it in an interview last year, Samantha spoke about how she was being hated even for breathing. Talking to India Today, she said there were people who hated her for the way she is. Samantha was quoted as saying by the daily, “There are some people who hate me for the way I am, how I look and even when I breathe. I cannot go explain as to why they shouldn't hate me, right? Sometimes, questions need to be asked and you just cannot support a cause and keep quiet. You need to be reminded that what you say and what you stand for has to be right.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which is the Telugu remake of super hit Tamil film 96. She will be seen in Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. The film also has Prasanna in a key role. She will be seen as the female lead along with Nayanthara in Visgnesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. While some reports suggest that Samantha is no longer on board the film, an official announcement has not been made about it yet.

Credits :India Today

