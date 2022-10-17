Throwback PIC of Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan; Reunion we are waiting for

Keerthy Suresh dropped a few glimpses of the evening on social media, along with the caption, "roses are red, violets are blue and it was a weekend to remember too!" Samantha also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of pictures from the evening, along with other sneak peeks.

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh turned 30 today on 17th October. Commemorating her special day, we will be taking a look at a throwback photo of the birthday star. Back in September 2021, the beautiful ladies of the South film fraternity, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan and Kalyani Priyadarshan enjoyed a fun evening.

While Keerthy Suresh and Trisha Krishna twinned in white for the get-together, the Yashoda actress looked pretty in pink. The four of them were also seen posing with red roses in the photos. The post included a group photo, aside from Samantha and Keerthy Suresh's video posing together for a selfie. Well, we wish to see these Southern beauties reunite soon.

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will appear on the silver screens alongside Nani in the much-awaited film Dasara. Made under the direction of first-time director Srikanth Odela, the project has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie will be released in theatres on 30th March 2023 and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

On the other hand, Samantha has a couple of promising ventures in her kitty including the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, and the new-age thriller Yashoda. She is also expanding her horizons with her Hindi debut Citadel, and her Hollywood debut Arrangement of Love.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishan recently delivered a phenomenal performance as Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I.

