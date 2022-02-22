Throwback: When Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan partied all night together

Southern beauties Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan and Kalyani Priyadarshan got together for a fun evening last September. The four actresses were seen spending time indoors, accompanied by roses and good conversation. Bookmarking this meet, Samantha shared pictures from the evening on her Instagram handle.

All the actresses were seen dressed up in gorgeous attires and posed for a group selfie. Also, Samantha and Keerthy Suresh posed together for another selfie.

Now, let us update you on Samantha’s latest venture. Yesterday, the first look of her mythological film Shaakuntalam was released. The actress absolutely looked the part of the princess in a beautiful white saree. Sharing the first look on social media, Samantha wrote, "Presenting ..Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam." The actress will be essaying a mythological character for the first time in her career and her fans will get to see their beloved star in a never seen before avatar.

Gunasekhar has directed Samantha in the film financed by Neelima Guna. Although the shoot for the film has been wrapped up, the project is currently in its post-production stage. The release date of Shaakuntalam is yet to be locked in by the makers.

An adaptation of the popular Indian tale by Kalidas, the venture will see Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her Telugu debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of young Prince Bharata.