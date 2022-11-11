Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced on Arabic Kathu at the airport and left everyone amazed

The Yashoda actress posted the video on the photo-sharing app with the caption, "Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit." Reacting to the post, Pooja Hegde commented, “Amazee (sic)” along with clapping hands emoji.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde' s Arabic Kathu song from their film Beast created a lot of buzz among music lovers. The track even turned into a social media trend. Back in February this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans surprised as she took to her Instagram and shared a video of her dancing on Arabic Kathu at the airport. Her graceful moves on the peppy number were adored by the netizens.

About Yashoda

Meanwhile, Samantha's much-anticipated drama Yashoda has finally been released in the theatres on 11th November. The new-age thriller has been getting phenomenal reviews from movie buffs. She is seen playing a surrogate in this action thriller, who finds herself amidst a dangerous medical scam.

Directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda has been financed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The film stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in crucial roles, along with Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Upcoming projects

After this, Samantha will be seen leading the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the movie will feature her as princess Shakuntala.

Furthermore, the diva will also be seen sharing screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming romantic entertainer Kushi. In addition to this, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya will also play significant roles in it.

She has also the Hindi drama Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangement of Love in her kitty.

