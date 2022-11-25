Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed pani puri like a true foodie; WATCH

A fun video of Samantha eating Pani puri with her friends Shilpa Reddy and her husband. The actress seemed like she totally loved it. Well, she looks stunning in an ethnic suit with a sleek hairstyle and perfect makeup. Samantha is a diva in everything she does.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned a massive fan following with her beauty and powerful onscreen persona. It is well known that the Majili actress was one of the most active celebrities on social media and used to love sharing every bit of her details with fans. However, things have changed now. If you have been missing Samantha on social media, then here we get you a super fun video of the actress enjoying pani puri.

Samantha reacts to rumours of hospitalizing due to Myositis

Samantha is currently in the headlines for reports of being hospitalized due to Myositis. Pinkvilla reached out to Samantha's team who confirmed that Sam is fine and at home. Samantha's spokesperson confirmed to us that Sam is at home and is in shock at how a piece of wrong news is being spread on the Internet.

About the recent blockbuster Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again proved her status as one of the most bankable stars in the industry after her Pan-India film Yashoda turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. Released in cinema halls on 11th November in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda has been receiving raving reviews ever since day one. However, now, many days after release, Yashoda has landed in legal trouble.

According to reports, The EVA IVF Hospital has taken legal action against Yashoda for showing their hospital in a negative light. The EVA IVF Hospital filed a petition at Hyderabad Civil court. The court responded to the case and decided in the hospital’s favour by postponing the film’s OTT release. Reportedly, till December 19, Yashoda will not be able to release on OTT platforms.

