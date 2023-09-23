Throwback: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s jetway dance to the viral song Halamithi Habibo set social media ablaze

In the world of Indian cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her acting prowess and an endless list of blockbusters, this influential actress never fails to charm her audiences, time and again. The Yashoda actress is also super-active on social media and her posts always go viral highlighting her fame and charm. We got our hands on one such post from last year that is sure to light your day up.

Sam knows how to lift your spirits

The throwback video features Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing exuberantly in the jetway. What makes this video truly special is her infectious energy as she grooves to the catchy beats of the popular number Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo from Thalapathy Vijay’s movie, Beast. She also performed some signature hook steps to the viral song that also gained popularity as Arabic Kuthu. Her caption to the post read, “Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit". She was thoroughly enjoying every beat of the number from Vijay’s movie having shared screen space with him in blockbuster movies like Theri and Mersal.

Furthermore, one can say from the caption that Sam was trying to beat the late-night flight blues with this electrifying number from Beast. In the video, Samantha is seen sporting a chic, casual yet comfortable travel outfit featuring a pair of ripped black jeggings teamed with a gray crop top, denim jacket, and white sports shoes. She was also seen wearing a black mask, highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic environment back then.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

As fans eagerly anticipate their beloved actress's upcoming projects, Samantha has not only shared her future endeavors but has also clarified speculations about her involvement in a Karan Johar film alongside Salman Khan.

In a recent interaction with a fan, she said “My next project is to not have one. Not having a plan,” she further added, “I want to be more selective about the things that I work on. The things that really push me out of my comfort zone until I get a role like that, I think I am okay,”

Previously, there have been reports that suggested Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be appearing alongside the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, in a project by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, much to the disappointment of Samantha's fans, the actress contradicted these reports during an Instagram chat session.

Well, our Majili actress is presently basking in the adoration and compliments she's courted for her role in Kushi, her last release with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. However, Sam’s fans will once again witness her brilliance with the romantic comedy Chennai Story, based on Timeri N. Murari's novel The Arrangements of Love. The film will also topline Viveik Kalra and will be directed by Philip John.

