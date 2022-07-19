THROWBACK: When Samantha showed us she's the ultimate fitness junkie by sharing her morning workout routine

It is no secret that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast. The Majili actress keeps on motivating us to hit the gym by dropping inspiring workout videos on her Instagram account.

Back in December 2018, she dropped a clip, giving us a glimpse of her morning training session and we must say, she gets full marks for her dedication. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress can be seen operating some heavy machinery to maintain that picture-perfect body.

Up next, Samantha will next appear on the silver screen in the new-age thriller Yashoda. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited teaser of the film will be revealed by the end of this month. The sources revealed, "The promotional strategy for the film has begun already and the teaser will be out by the end of this month July). 99 percent of the shoot is completed and only a song is left which will be shot in the slums of Hyderabad. The climax part of the film is shot in Kodaikanal under the supervision of Fight Master Venkat. We all know Sam is a true example of versatility. She is totally focused and prepping for the last song of the film which will be shot in live locations with all security in place."

Although the release date of the project has not been announced as of now, the suspense drama will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Coming to the film's cast, apart from Samantha, Yashoda will further see Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others in secondary roles.

