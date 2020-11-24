THROWBACK: When Shilpa Shetty flaunted her dance moves on Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

While Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are over the moon as Butta Bomma song sets a new benchmark, here's a look at Shilpa Shetty grooving to this popular number.

Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set another big record by crossing 450 million views on YouTube. It goes without saying that the foot-tapping number has become one of the most loved songs of the year. Many celebrities like , Australian cricketer David Warner among others have grooved on this popular track that released earlier this year. Shilpa Shetty was the first to recreate her version to this song with sister Shamita Shetty. They were seen flaunting their dance movies to this energetic song. One can see in the throwback side-by-side video, Shilpa dons a saree while Shamita can be seen in a tank top and denim shorts.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office earlier this year. The Sankranti released films managed to take box office by storm in their own way. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's music by Thaman, and is produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film's Butta Bomma song continued to break records. While Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are over the moon as the song sets a new benchmark, here's a look at Shilpa Shetty grooving to this popular number.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Prabhas in their upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has kickstarted shooting for Sukumaran directorial Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

