THROWBACK: When Sivakarthikeyan expressed his thoughts on being the ‘next in line’ after Thalapathy Vijay

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Sivakarthikeyan shared his thoughts about carrying forward Thalapathy Vijay's legacy. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Amaran actor acknowledged the responsibility he felt being in the film (The Greatest of All Time). He mentioned that Vijay's legacy was his alone, and no one could take it from him.

Sivakarthikeyan saw his cameo scene as a sweet moment in the film and said, "His legacy is his own legacy and no one can touch that nor can anyone take it from him. I see that (cameo) as a very sweet scene where a senior star is sharing the screen with a next-generation star. I felt like it was him giving his love towards me, that’s how I perceived it."

The actor shared with us that Vijay’s three-decade-long career in the film industry involved his own struggles and challenges. He stated that he couldn’t simply take on Vijay’s legacy and continue it.

Sivakarthikeyan also recalled a tweet he posted after the release of Thuppakki, which gained attention later. He had tweeted that the real "mass" wasn't the person with a gun, but the one holding Thuppakki tickets. The Madharasi actor added that doing a cameo with Vijay was special for him and clarified that he didn’t see it as passing a baton but as a chance to learn from him.

"Back in the day, I tweeted that today whoever has a real gun is not mass but whoever has Thuppakki (means gun in Tamil) tickets…they are the real mass ones. So with the same star, I’m doing a cameo, which is special for me. I don’t see that as passing on a baton but I learn good things from him," he said.

Take a look at his interview below:

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has several promising films in his pipeline including Parasakthi with Sudha Kongara and Madharasi with AR Murugadoss.