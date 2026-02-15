Throwback: When soon-to-wed Vijay Deverakonda compared himself to Brad Pitt: "He gets paid 100x more..."

In 2025, Vijay Deverakonda chaired a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai alongside Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kingdom actor’s statements had even gone viral. In one of the segments of the conversation, the Kingdom actor spoke about the changes he has been witnessing in Indian cinema. While highlighting the highs, he also pointed out how the use of English as a language of communication has served as a form of soft power for the West.

Why do Hollywood actors earn more than Indian actors?

Vijay explained how this has inevitably led to a pay discrepancy, noting that an actor like Brad Pitt in Hollywood is paid “100 times more” than him. He also critiqued the tendency of audiences to prefer watching films in English over those in Indian languages. He said, “The biggest budgets Hollywood has because all of us know English. I do a film, Brad Pitt does a film. He'll get paid 100x more than me just because more people are watching his language, which is not my fault but because of some guys went and spread that language. I feel if our ancestors were more proactive and took measures to make the world speak in Hindi or Telugu.”

Vijay Deverakonda to host star-studded reception

All eyes are and have been on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. That’s why even the slightest of sneak peeks and inside tip is quickly picked up by eagle-eyed fans. Reports suggest that the couple is busy planning their intimate wedding, which is set to take place at a palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

A couple of days later, they will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception on March 4, 2026. According to NTV Telugu, the grand reception will be hosted in Hyderabad at a popular convention centre. Moreover, several South biggies and celebs from Bollywood are also expected to mark their presence at the event.

