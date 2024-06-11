Throwback: When SS Rajamouli revealed Prabhas won't get married, ‘It would be too much…’

Prabhas, the superstar known for his exceptional power-packed performances on screen and dashing looks is often asked about his personal life, especially his marriage plans on several occasions. But are you aware that SS Rajamouli once revealed why Prabhas is not getting married?

When SS Rajamouli said Prabhas won’t get married ever

Back in 2018, SS Rajamouli, when questioned about Prabhas’ plans to tie the knot, said that the actor is too lazy and won’t get married because it’s too much work. During the promotion of Saaho in 2019, the actor appeared in a candid interview with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Speaking with Film Companion back then, Prabhas reacted to SS Rajamouli’s statement.

The Saalar actor said, “Lazy, shy, and can’t meet people. I have these three problems. Even I think why am I in this field?’’

Further, the rebel star also said he is shy in real life and not in front of the camera. He said, “On set, when I see so many people then I get a little worried, or if they take too many takes, then I might get a little worried but otherwise no.’’

For the unversed, the Baahubali director made this remark in 2018 when he appeared on a talk show hosted by Karan Johar with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Rajamouli said, “Prabhas is a very lazy person and he is too lazy to get married. It would be too much work for him to find a girl and talk to her parents. That’s why he isn’t getting married.”

The Baahubali actor recently created social media havoc by sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram. The comments section was flooded with speculations that the post was regarding Prabhas’ marriage. However, it was later revealed that he was hinting at characters from his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film is all set for its theatrical release on June 27. The makers dropped the official trailer of the epic science fiction yesterday (June 10) which garnered a positive response from the audience.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. The upcoming sci-fi is the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin and his first collaboration with Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, and many more. The story of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and last manifestation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

