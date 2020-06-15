Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput with MS Dhoni met superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai

One of his best moments of Sushant Singh Rajput was during the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He met superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai along with MS Dhoni.

The sad demise of Bollywood's most talented and young actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the entire nation. Fans and celebrities from the film industry still can't believe Sushant is no more. Condolences for the actor and his family have been pouring in from all sides on social media. Many South Indian celebrities who never met him were also in deep shock and heartbroken. Sushant Singh Rajput had been a very charming person. One of his best moments was during the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant met superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai along with MS Dhoni.

Post the promotions of the film in Chennai, Sushant and Dhoni decided to visit Rajinikanth at his home. The young boys had a great time as they interacted and posed for a lot of photos with the superstar. One can see in the photos, Sushant looking handsome and all smiles as he poses with Thalaiva. Sushant looked handsome in a grey t-shirt and black denim while Rajnikanth was seen in a white kurta and black pants. Looking at these happy pictures of the talent bundle, nobody thought Sushant would take such a drastic step in his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34-year-old, is known for his phenomenal work in films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. His last film Chhichhore did extremely well at the box office and managed to earn Rs 100 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging dead at his home in Mumbai, Police confirmed it a case of suicide.

