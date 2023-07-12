Throwback: When T Rajendar publicly insulted Sai Dhanshika because she forgot to thank him in her speech

There have been several incidents of altercations between celebrities taking place in the public eye. In the case of Sai Dhanshika and T Rajendar, the altercation was a one-sided affair. T Rajendar publicly insulted the actress in a press meet in 2017, reducing the actress to tears.

T Rajendar publicly insults Sai Dhanshika for not thanking him

The press meet for the 2017 film Vizhithiru had the film’s team giving speeches and interacting with the media. Sai Dhanshika was then a rising actress who had just played Rajinikanth’s daughter in Kabali. When she had her chance to speak, she accidentally forgot to thank T Rajendar. For most, this is not a big deal, as Sai Dhanshika was still a budding actress who was only getting familiar with addressing the press. But Rajendar had a different take on the matter.

He took this as a personal insult. Rajendar then went on a rant about how the actress had not mentioned his name in her speech. He also went on to say that she had forgotten his name now that she had acted in a Rajinikanth film.

When the actress tried to apologize, Rajendar interjected and did not let her say anything. This incident caused her to shed a few tears on stage. After the incident, many came out in support of Dhanshika, but while this was taking place, none of the members on stage tried to console her as she was crying. On the other hand, they were laughing at what Rajendar had to say and treating it like a joke.

Dhanshika handled the situation with grace, and after the incident gained traction, she took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm really obliged to d no of ppl 4showing their care and luv 4 me, for what happened to me. But it is a pity, this is state of lone women.."

Check out her tweet here:

Many celebrities had come out in support of Sai Dhanshika at the time, including the likes of Priyamani, Vishal, RJ Balaji, and Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu (who was also on stage when the incident happened).

