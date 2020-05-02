Throwback: When Tamannaah Bhatia was rumoured to be dating Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq

A couple of years back, rumours surfaced claiming that south actor Tamannaah Bhatia was dating Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. The actor, however, had made it clear that the rumour was baseless.

After the massive success of Baahubali franchise, there was a speculation which had made rounds on social media and mainstream media. It was rumoured that Tamannaah Bhatia, who played a key role in Baahubali, was all set to tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. The news also took the fans of both the celebrities by surprise as the cricketer is already married and has kids. It was reported that Tamannaah was following Sania Mirza by getting hitched with a Pakistani cricketer.

However, the rumour was dismissed by the actor as it was later revealed that they both were taking part in an opening ceremony of a jewellery showroom and their pictures from the event paved way for such rumours. It was rumoured that they both were in the showroom to buy jewellery for their marriage. When this rumour settled down, a new one came up stating that Tamannaah was all set to marry a doctor from United States.

Reacting to those speculations, Tamannaah said in an interview that she would not appreciate baseless rumours. IB Times quoted her as saying, "One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I'm on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life."

