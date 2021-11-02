THROWBACK: When Thala Ajith snatched phone of an unmasked fan who tried to take selfie with him

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:24 PM IST  |  19.2K
   
Thala Ajith snatched phone
THROWBACK: When Thala Ajith snatched phone of an unmasked fan who tried to take selfie with him
Advertisement

Tamil actor Ajith hit the headlines during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Thiruvanmiyur this year. The actor was spotted at the polling booth with his wife and former actor Shalini. While he was waiting in the queue, a few fans tried to click selfies with him. One of his fans who was not wearing a mask tied to come close to the actor to take a selfie with him.

However, Ajith lost it and snatched the phone away from the unmasked man. In the video, that went viral on social media in no time, Ajith can be seen pointing at the unmasked fan and others as he asked them to leave. Some of them were wearing masks, while others weren't. A few fans were upset with Ajith Kumar's behaviour, while a few extended their support to the actor saying how it is not right to force and take selfies without consent.  

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Ajith hit the headlines as he asked his fans to act dignified and not ask for Valimai updates at inappropriate places. He released a statement after a few fans asked for his upcoming film Valimai's update during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. 

On the work front, Ajith is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Valimai. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. One of the much-anticipated films, Valimai will release in theatres on the day of Pongal next year. 

Also Read: This viral PIC of Thala Ajith with his son Aadvik will melt your heart 

Advertisement

Credits: YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah Sel Sn12017 Jump Starter Battery

Vici Battery Vb18-12 - 12v 18ah Replacement For Stanley Fatmax 450 Amp 12v 18ah ...

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All