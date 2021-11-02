THROWBACK: When Thala Ajith snatched phone of an unmasked fan who tried to take selfie with him

Tamil actor Ajith hit the headlines during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Thiruvanmiyur this year. The actor was spotted at the polling booth with his wife and former actor Shalini. While he was waiting in the queue, a few fans tried to click selfies with him. One of his fans who was not wearing a mask tied to come close to the actor to take a selfie with him.

However, Ajith lost it and snatched the phone away from the unmasked man. In the video, that went viral on social media in no time, Ajith can be seen pointing at the unmasked fan and others as he asked them to leave. Some of them were wearing masks, while others weren't. A few fans were upset with Ajith Kumar's behaviour, while a few extended their support to the actor saying how it is not right to force and take selfies without consent.

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Ajith hit the headlines as he asked his fans to act dignified and not ask for Valimai updates at inappropriate places. He released a statement after a few fans asked for his upcoming film Valimai's update during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

On the work front, Ajith is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Valimai. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. One of the much-anticipated films, Valimai will release in theatres on the day of Pongal next year.

