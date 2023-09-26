Throwback: When Thalapathy Vijay answered whether he was a better dancer, singer or actor

Thalapathy Vijay has gained a fan following so immense over the years that hardly anyone could deny the stardom that the actor very evidently enjoys. His fans admire him for his acting, dancing, and even singing, as Vijay is known for lending vocals to many popular songs in his movies. Now, an old interview with the actor has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the said interview, the actor was posed the question of choosing between his capabilities as an actor, singer, and dancer.

On this question, the actor was very forthright. He went on to reveal that the answer is certainly not acting. He then proceeded to say that he thinks he is a better dancer than a singer or actor. Certainly, the actor was candid in his response, and the humble nature with which he answered the question has won over the fans to a great degree.

Thalapathy Vijay talks about his political entry in an interview he did many years ago

In an interview given to Vijay TV, Thalapathy Vijay was accompanied by Trisha as he was asked about his supposed political entry. In the same conversation, he was asked whether he considered himself a better singer, actor, or dancer, to which he answered the latter. But when asked about his political entry, the actor did not give that clear of an answer. Instead, the actor went on to state that who knows what will happen.

Even many years ago, Thalapathy Vijay did not completely disregard the idea of getting into the world of politics. As of now, there have been constant reports of the Bigil actor entering politics. But there are also many talented filmmakers who have expressed their interest in working with Vijay, namely Mari Selvaraj, Mysskin, or Atlee. It will have to be seen how the actor will navigate his career going forward and whether or not he will foray into politics.

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing Vijay for the second time after 2021’s Master in Leo. Their first film, which also featured Malavika Mohan and Vijay Sethupathi, was a huge success. Their second collaboration with big names like Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan is being eagerly anticipated. For the uninitiated, Leo will hit theaters on October 19.

