Throwback: When Upasana, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas partied without Ram Charan; VIDEO

In 2013, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut along with Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer. Even though the film may not have lived up to the audience's expectations, the leads of Zanjeer certainly developed a friendship. Earlier this year, while Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were in Los Angeles to attend a pre-Oscars bash, the latter shared a post thanking Priyanka for always being there for them.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception alone as her husband Ram Charan could not be there

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married to each other in late 2018. After her grand wedding function, the couple threw multiple wedding receptions in India, which many of the actress' film industry friends attended. Even though Priyanka’s Zanjeer co-actor, Ram Charan, was not able to make it to the function, his wife Upasana attended the wedding reception.

Pictures of Upasana and Kiara Advani posing with Priyanka and Nick went viral on social media back then. Kiara also posted a video of herself and Upasana to her Instagram stories. In the video, they addressed Ram Charan, and Kiara jokingly said, "Hi RC! I am with your better half." Along with the video, she also wrote, "MISSING MR. C. REPRESENTING HIM. @PRIYANKACHOPRA RECEPTION." Kiara and Ram Charan had already acted together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which came out next year, in 2019. The two are also joining hands again for the much-awaited Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar.

At the wedding reception, Upasana also shared pictures of herself with other celebrities like Masab Gupta, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Sania Mirza. From the pictures, it is clear that she had a good time at the function, but at the same time, she also made it pretty clear that she was missing her husband, Ram Charan.

Earlier this year, Priyanka hosted Ram Charan and Upasana in her LA mansion. The pictures of the couple posing with Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra, and Nick Jonas’ parents, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, were all over social media at the time. When Upasana shared the pictures of her and Ram Charan’s meetup with Priyanka, she captioned, "LA familia #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us."

