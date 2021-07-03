THROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara posed for the most romantic PHOTO and took the Internet by storm

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's most romantic photo from Paris is a perfect throwback, which is a mixture of love, hugs and kisses.

The power couple of South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the cutest celebrity couple. Their every single scoop, news and photos goes viral in seconds. Both Vignesh and Nayanthara are very open about their relationship and their PDA filled photos take the internet by storm, also giving out major couple goals. We chanced upon one such adorable picture of the couple and it is the best throwback. This throwback photo of Vignesh and Nayanthara is from their trip to Paris.

The picture is double romantic as we get two glimpses of their lovely relationship. Vignesh Shivan can be seen looking at this 'Thangamey' Nayanthara as she pouts while holding her phone, where they pose for another selfie. It is a double treat, which comes with a package of love, kisses and hugs. Back then, when Vignesh Shivan shared this romantic picture, it took the internet by storm by trending on every social media platform. Take a look at the photo:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met for the first time on the sets of their film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2016. Since then, there’s no looking back for this couple, and the two are madly-in-love with each other. The couple have been in a relationship for 5 years and recently, Vignesh Shivan revealed that they are planning to get married once the coronavirus subsides.

Also Read: Mehreen Pirzada calls off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi: It’s a decision that has been taken amicably

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara has two other ventures Annaatthe, and Netrikann.

Credits :Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Share your comment ×