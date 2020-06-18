THROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara his dear sunshine & thanked her for making his life beautiful

In this throwback post, Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara her sunshine and thanked her for making his life bright and beautiful with her presence.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the south. Their PDA and when they talk highly about each other during public appearances, the couple have made us root for them. In this throwback post, Vignesh Shivan wrote on Twitter during his birthday that Nayanthara was his sun shine and thanked her for making his life bright and beautiful. He wrote on the microblogging website, “Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this! Thanking God first! & My Dear Sunshine For making this life soo beautiful & bright”.

Recently it was rumoured that the duo is all set to tie the knot in a hush hush ceremony amid the lockdown for COVID 19. It was also reported that the wedding would be a simple affair with only close family members and friends as guests. However, a new report came up as soon as the wedding rumours stating that they both have no plans to get married any time soon and that they are focused on finishing the film after the lockdown.

Also Read: Throwback: When Nayanthara couldn't take her eyes off beau Vignesh Shivan

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan jointly. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva in her kitty. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. Her film Netrikann directed by Milind Rao. Her film with Vignesh Shivan also has Samantha Akkineni as a leading lady. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the leading actor.

Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this!

Thanking God first! &

My Dear Sunshine

For making this life soo beautiful & bright pic.twitter.com/CFjmWu5WWT — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) September 18, 2017

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×