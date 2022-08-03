Throwback: When Vignesh Shivan captured his ladylove Nayanthara checking out her phone; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in the South film fraternity. After being in a relationship for many years and even living together, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony around a month back. On this note, let us check out an old video of the two hanging out. In this throwback clip from 2020, the Lady Superstar can be seen checking out her phone as beau Vignesh Shivan captures this candid moment.

As Nayanthara is not on social media, the director makes it a point to treat fans with glimpses of their daily life. The fans also adore each and every update by the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has an interesting lineup ahead. For now, she is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited drama, Jawan. Made under the direction of Atlee, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen doing a crucial character in the film. The project is slated to be released in the cinema halls on the 2nd of June in 2023.

Additionally, she will also play the female lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi's political thriller, GodFather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, this Telugu movie is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. Salman Khan will also be seen doing a special cameo in this much-awaited drama. Meanwhile, Nayanthara also has the Malayalam film Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next direct Ajith Kumar in the film tentatively titled AK 62. The work on the movie will commence once the actor is done with H Vinoth's directorial AK 61.