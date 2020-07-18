  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan opened up how he approached Nayanthara for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Vignesh Shivan added that Vijay Sethupathi accepted to act in the film only as a favour and initially he did not like the story very much.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 09:23 am
THROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan opened up how he approached Nayanthara for Naanum Rowdy DhaanTHROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan opened up how he approached Nayanthara for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples from the South entertainment industry. They both met during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady, and Vijay Sethupathi was the male lead. During an earlier interview, Vignesh Shivan had narrated how he choose the cast of the film, and what Nayanthara said when he approached her for the role.

Talking in an interview with Galatta Media, Vignesh Shivan said that he got in touch with the Lady Superstar through a mutual friend. “When I narrated the script, she liked her role very much and immediately gave her nod. In fact, when I told her that the hero has not yet been finalised, she said it was not an issue and she was happy about her role”. He added that Vijay Sethupathi accepted to act in the film only as a favour and initially he did not like the story very much.

It should be noted that the trio is all set to join hands yet again for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. The film has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies. The makers are yet to reveal the film’s complete cast and crew. Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. The devotional drama was supposed to hit the big screens during the month of May, but it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Credits :Galatta Media

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement