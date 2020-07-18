THROWBACK: When Vignesh Shivan opened up how he approached Nayanthara for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Vignesh Shivan added that Vijay Sethupathi accepted to act in the film only as a favour and initially he did not like the story very much.

We all know that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples from the South entertainment industry. They both met during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady, and Vijay Sethupathi was the male lead. During an earlier interview, Vignesh Shivan had narrated how he choose the cast of the film, and what Nayanthara said when he approached her for the role.

Talking in an interview with Galatta Media, Vignesh Shivan said that he got in touch with the Lady Superstar through a mutual friend. “When I narrated the script, she liked her role very much and immediately gave her nod. In fact, when I told her that the hero has not yet been finalised, she said it was not an issue and she was happy about her role”. He added that Vijay Sethupathi accepted to act in the film only as a favour and initially he did not like the story very much.

It should be noted that the trio is all set to join hands yet again for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. The film has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies. The makers are yet to reveal the film’s complete cast and crew. Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. The devotional drama was supposed to hit the big screens during the month of May, but it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Credits :Galatta Media

Share your comment ×