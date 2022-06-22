Throwback: When Vijay Deverakonda & Alia Bhatt brought the house down at Katy Perry's welcome party

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for throwing the most lavish parties in the tinsel town and when the American pop singer Katy Perry visited India for her first-ever concert in the country back in 2019, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker hosted a welcome bash for the singer. The entire Bollywood was present at the jamboree.

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda along with Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Neha Dhupia attended the star-studded event, among others . The celebs posted many sneak peeks from the welcome party on social media, giving netizens a taste of the grand bash. In one of these glimpses, we can see the Arjun Reddy star bringing the house down with Alia Bhatt while the others feed in on their masti. In another picture on the internet, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen posing with Kiara Advani.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Check out the picture below:

The Geetha Govindam actor looked all dapper during the celebration in a light brown coat, with a black inner and a hat.

Up next, Vijay Deverakonda is presently tied up with the romantic tale Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leading lady. This Shiva Nirvana directorial will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in pivotal roles. The project will be out in the cinema halls in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23 December this year.

Adding on, Vijay Deverakonda has two highly-anticipated pan-India movies lined up for release. He will play a kickboxer with a stammering issue in the forthcoming sports drama, Liger. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been paired opposite the protagonist in the venture helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The star will also be seen as an army officer in Jana Gana Mana.

Also Read: Vignesh Shivan pens a birthday note to 'good friend' Nelson Dilipkumar; Calls him talented filmmaker