THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a classic suit & gave major fashion goals to his fans

In this throwback picture, Vijay Deverakonda is giving out some major fashion goals to his fans and followers. The actor was clicked at the pre-release event of his film titled World Famous Lover.
2954 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda
The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The actor is known not only for his stellar performances in films but also for his impeccable style. In this throwback picture, the actor Vijay Deverakonda is giving out some major fashion goals to his fans and followers. The actor was clicked at the pre-release event of his film titled World Famous Lover. 

This film was helmed by ace director Kranthi Madhav. The lead star Vijay Deverakonda was paired opposite four gorgeous leading ladies. The film, World Famous Lover, featured actors Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajessh and Izabelle Leite. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from this film. But, sadly the Kranthi Madhav film failed to impress the audiences and did not create any magic on the big screen. The film featured the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda as the ultimate lover boy. The actor will be seen next as the lead in the upcoming film called Fighter. 

Check out the photo

This film is helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his blockbuster hit called iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni. Now, all eyes are on the much awaited drama Fighter. The fans and followers of the actor are very curious to know what character he is essaying the highly anticipated drama. This film will also feature the stunning Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. 

Credits :kamlesh Nand

