  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper as he nailed his airport look in a casual tee and jeans

The throwback photo of the actor Vijay Deverakonda sees him in a casual tee and jeans. The actor surely knows how to make heads turn even in a casual look.
6894 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda,SouthThrowback: When Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper as he nailed his airport look in a casual tee and jeans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The beloved star from the film industry, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport in a cool and casual avatar. The throwback photo of the actor sees him in a casual tee and jeans. The actor surely knows how to make heads turn even in a casual look. The Arjun Reddy star is also known to be a fashion icon, and has time and again flaunted his impeccable style statements. The actor will be seen in an upcoming film called Fighter. 

This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film called iSmart Shankar, which featured Ram Pothineni in the lead. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to seeing Fighter on the big screen. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the filmmaker had to suspend the filming work. This much awaited film Fighter also stars Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. Some time back, photos from the sets of Fighter in Mumbai had surfaced on social media. 

Check out the photo

The pictures featured the lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a sleek avatar. Both the leading stars were on a bike as they shot for the Puri Jagannadh directorial. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between Vijay and Ananya in the highly anticipated flick Fighter.

(ALSO READ: After Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahesh Babu to sign a film with AR Murugadoss?)

Credits :viral bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement