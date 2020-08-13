  1. Home
THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on not knowing what to do with such a huge fanbase

He stated that he was very glad to have so many people who admire him and promised that he would try to meet up to their expectations from him in all his movies.
Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda had a Himalayan growth in a jiffy. His huge followers on the photos sharing application Instagram is proof for the same, as he has outnumbered Mahesh Babu and Prabhas by having more than 8 million followers on the application. However, he opened up during an interview with The First Post that he did not know what to do with a huge fan base like that.

During the interview, he stated that he was very glad to have so many people who admire him and promised that he would try to meet up to their expectations from him in all his movies. The web portal quoted him as saying, “I don’t know what it means to have such a fan base. If it means if they’ll watch all my films, then that’s great. To be honest, I don’t know what to do with it. I’m glad that these guys like me or admire me, and I can assure them that they are in good hands. They are idolising the right person.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady, and she is making her Tollywood debut with this film. For his role in the film, Vijay apparently trained for mixed martial arts. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers are expected to an official release date after things settle down.

