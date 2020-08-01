THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda proved he is an evergreen heartthrob with THIS million dollar photo

With his new photos and his experiments with different styles, the actor’s followers on Instagram is seeing enormous growth.

We all know that Vijay Deverakonda is a bigtime charmer. With his experimental yet successful fashion statements, the actor has always found his way around to be on the top of his styling game. While the weekend is here, most of us have already started to get into the Sunday vibes. In order to give the perfect kickstart for you weekend, we bring to you, a charming of Vijay Deverakonda. In a pink colour suite, the Tollywood star proved that there’s no color determination for any gender.

In the photo, he can be seen in pink blazers and pink formal trousers. His macho posture and Rowdy swag proved that Vijay Deverakonda will be a heartthrob forever. With his new photos and his experiments with different styles, the actor’s followers on Instagram is seeing enormous growth. While most of his photos show him with a beard, only a few have him in clean-shaven or stubble. Take a look at the throwback photo which he shared on his Instagram space:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the Fighter. Touted to be an action movie, Fighter is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film’s shooting was wrapped up recently before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies in the Tollywood industry. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial World Famous Lover.

