THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda said he was ‘irritated’ with people’s judgements on his role in Arjun Reddy

Though the film was lauded by several fans, it was criticised by a number of people, who called out the actor for taking up a misogynistic and abusive character and glorifying the act.
31021 reads Mumbai
  • 0
When the film Arjun Reddy was released, it became a huge hit that the whole entertainment industry across the country turned towards the film’s actors and director. The film was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Though the film was lauded by several fans, it was criticised by a number of people, who called out the actor for taking up a misogynistic and abusive character and glorifying the act. With this, the issue was escalated further when Vijay Deverakonda defended the character.

The issue was one of the most spoken things in the entertainment industry with fans taking to the social media and passing their comments about the role. Talking about this, Vijay Deverakonda had said, "I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," according to IANS. Parvathy Thiruvothu added her opinion about the film and said that though actors cannot change the script, they can say no to playing such roles.

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on how his character in Arjun Reddy ‘exhausted’ him

She was quoted as saying by NDTV, "I, as an actor, cannot really stop a director from doing that but I can choose not to be a part of that film," for which she had been cheered on by netizens on Twitter. Later, talking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda had said in an interview that he was exhausted with his role in Arjun Reddy. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial had Shalini Pandey as the leading lady.

Credits :NDTV

