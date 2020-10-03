THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda said he'll do films only for viewers & make sure its best quality content

The statement made by the Dear Comrade actor further mentions that when he makes such a film, it will have nothing to do with the reviewers of cinema, and it will only be for the audiences.

In a throwback interview, the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda stated how he will do a film which will be only for the audience members and not the film critics. He goes on to add how he intends to eliminate the middlemen, and the film will be only between him and his film audiences. The statement made by the Dear Comrade actor further mentions as and when he makes such a film it will have nothing to do with the reviewers of cinema and will be only for the film audiences.

The actor who gained immense fan following after the release of his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, also added that his film will have the best quality content and he will make sure of that. On the work front, the actor will be seen next in the film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh of iSmart Shankar fame. The news reports on the upcoming film Fighter adds how the Puri Jagannadh will also feature the Bollywood diva Ananya Panday.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film on the silver screen. The Telugu star is also a fashion icon and enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the sizzling and fabulous chemistry between the lead pair of Fighter. Some time back, pictures of the duo were leaked on social media which generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences.

