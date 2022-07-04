Throwback: When Vijay Deverakonda was all smiles & posed for a selfie with 'fan girl' Sara Ali Khan

Vijay Deverakonda is a heartthrob of the South, now we can't say only south maybe, the nation would be apt because of his stardom and buzz his film Liger created. It's not just fans who go gaga over him, but female celebs too, be it, Sara Ali Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor. Today, we got you one such throwback, a perfect blast from the past selfie of Vijay and Sara that created a storm on the Internet when the latter shared it on her Instagram handle with the caption 'Fan Moment.'

When Vijay was in Mumbai, he attended a party hosted by Karan Johar and that's was when Sara Ali Khan met him properly for the first time. She couldn't resist but click a perfect pic with him and post it on Instagram. In the pic, The Kedarnath actress looked stunning in her black dress as she posed happily for her fan girl moment with the Arjun Reddy star who looked dapper in his white t-shirt.

In fact, Sara also shared the new hot poster of Vijay from Liger on her Instagram handle and heaped praises on him. The actress wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue…here’s @thedeverakonda lookin’ smoking for you (and me too)” along with a fire emoticon.

Sara Ali Khan also wants to work with Vijay. Yes, she did admit it. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sara was asked about a film, from the past, in which she would want to star along with Vijay and Janhvi. She said, "I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 per cent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."