THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda won hearts with his warm smile and dapper avatar

Actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a tremendous fan following in the film industry. The actor also has a massive number of followers on his social media accounts. The film audiences and fans are always eager to know what film has the actor signed and what character will he be playing next. In a throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a happy mood and is flaunting his warn smile. The actor looks dapper in his stylish avatar which will surely leave his fans in complete awe.

The actor is all smiles as he posed for this throwback photo. On the work front, the actor who featured in super hit flicks like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam will be seen in an upcoming drama called Fighter. This film will also star Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. The fans and audience members are very eager to see the chemistry between the film's lead pair. Some time back, pictures from the sets of the film had gone viral on social media. The team of Fighter was shooting in Mumbai. The photos from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh directorial surfaced online and the fans immediately started sharing those pictures.

Check out the photo:

The photos see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a sleek look on a bike. The fans and followers of the actor Vijay Deverakonda are looking forward to get an update on the film. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the filmmakers had to suspend the filming work.

