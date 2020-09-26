THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai

In this throwback picture, the Arjun Reddy actor is seen donning a lungi as he visited a salon in Mumbai. Check out the picture.

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the southern film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. In this throwback picture, the Arjun Reddy actor is seen donning a lungi as he visited a salon in Mumbai. The Telugu star was accompanied by his Fighter producer Charmme Kaur. The fans and followers of the southern star were thoroughly delighted to see the actor in his funky look. Vijay Deverakonda paired his lungi with a shirt in this throwback picture.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda featured in the romance saga called World Famous Lover. This film saw the lead actor Vijay alongside four beautiful leading ladies. The actor Raashi Khanna also featured as one of Vijay Deverakonda's love interests. The Geatha Govindam actor had a lot of expectations from this film. But, sadly, the film, World Famous Lover did not create any magic on the big screen. The film was helmed by ace director Kranthi Madhav. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are now looking forward to his next film titled Fighter.

Interestingly, this film features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film audiences are very keen to see what their on-screen chemistry looks like. The lead actors of Fighter were clicked on the sets of the film some time back and the photos had surfaced on social media. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday looked very stylish in their respective sleek avatars. The film Fighter is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh.

