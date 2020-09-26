  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai

In this throwback picture, the Arjun Reddy actor is seen donning a lungi as he visited a salon in Mumbai. Check out the picture.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 07:45 pm
When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in MumbaiTHROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the southern film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. In this throwback picture, the Arjun Reddy actor is seen donning a lungi as he visited a salon in Mumbai. The Telugu star was accompanied by his Fighter producer Charmme Kaur. The fans and followers of the southern star were thoroughly delighted to see the actor in his funky look. Vijay Deverakonda paired his lungi with a shirt in this throwback picture. 

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda featured in the romance saga called World Famous Lover. This film saw the lead actor Vijay alongside four beautiful leading ladies. The actor Raashi Khanna also featured as one of Vijay Deverakonda's love interests. The Geatha Govindam actor had a lot of expectations from this film. But, sadly, the film, World Famous Lover did not create any magic on the big screen. The film was helmed by ace director Kranthi Madhav. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are now looking forward to his next film titled Fighter. 

Check out the photo

Interestingly, this film features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film audiences are very keen to see what their on-screen chemistry looks like. The lead actors of Fighter were clicked on the sets of the film some time back and the photos had surfaced on social media. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday looked very stylish in their respective sleek avatars. The film Fighter is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda adds a quirky touch to his all black outfit with co ord prints; See PHOTOS)

Credits :viral bhayani

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Indians are really crazy . A beanie in hot Mumbai ??

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Stupidity at its peak.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement