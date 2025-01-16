THROWBACK: When Vijay Sethupathi landed in trouble for using a sword to cut his birthday cake

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Vijay Sethupathi caused an uproar for using a sword to cut his birthday cake. In 2021, the actor was criticized for setting a bad example among his followers. However, he apologized for his actions and shared a long note on his social media handle.

Vijay Sethupathi promised to be more cautious in the future with his actions. In his statement, originally made in Tamil, the Jawan actor addressed the controversy surrounding the photo from his 43rd birthday celebration. Explaining the context, the actor shared that he was working on director Ponram's film, where a sword played an important role.

Since he celebrated his birthday with Ponram and the team, he used the sword as part of the festivities. He acknowledged that his gesture set a poor example and assured everyone that he would be more careful in the future.

"Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. From hereon, I will be careful," wrote Vijay Sethupathi.

Previously, police had detained several miscreants for using swords to cut their cakes on birthdays or other occasions.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the hit film Maharaja. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie did wonders at the box office and also featured Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role. Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming films including Ace.

