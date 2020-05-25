Throwback: When Vijay Sethupathi recalled he got rejected for a junior artist role

Talking during an interview, Vijay Sethupathi had opened up that he once got rejected to play a character artist role.

Vijay Sethupathi before making his acting debut had worked several jobs, including accountant, cashier and so on. He himself has narrated his story of a break during several interviews. However, he once got rejected to play the role of a junior artist. Talking about how he chooses his film, Vijay Sethupathi had opened up during an interview with The News Minute, and while doing so, he revealed that he once got rejected for a junior artist role. He also opened that he himself felt he had had an unbelievable journey in the industry of cinema.

Talking about his role in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaana, he stated that he did not even think twice to accept the role when he was offered. He stated that though the film was a multi starrer one, all he wanted was to create an impact with his presence and the time he got on screen did not bother him. Talking about his experience with Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi stated that Mani Ratnam was a thorough gentleman and a visionary director. He expressed his admiration towards Mani Ratnam for being able to extract the best out of his actors.

Talking about the fandom that he enjoys, he stated that his focus was not on being a star. The News Minute quoted him as saying, “I don’t even know if I am worth the love of people. I don’t focus on being a star. I think stardom is just a perception of people. Also, when I do a role, I become the character. Natural acting is what I’ve done on screen. I have never shied away from experimenting with multiple characters. Never did I opt for any particular style. I am unable to believe how I’ve traveled in cinema thus far -- from an ordinary guy to -- this stage. I was even rejected for a junior artiste role.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen as the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. It is expected that Andrea Jeremiah will be paired up with Vijay Sethupathi. He also has a handful of films in his kitty including Labam directed by PS Jaganathan. The film also has Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman as the lead actors. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the lead actor in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Ka Pae Narasingam, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh as the lead actors, will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :The News Minute

