THROWBACK: When Vishal, Arya, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva and others posed for a star studded picture post Eid lunch

Kollywood actor Krishan Kulasekaran, took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him with Arya, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva and others from their biryani party.
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, South Indian celebrities are treating fans with throwback pics. From Samantha Akkineni to Allu Arjun, actor Arya and many others are sharing amazing nostalgic moments on social media. One of the throwback pictures of Kollywood actors posing for a star-studded moment is currently the talk of the town. The photo of Tamil stars bonding at actor Arya's Eid party has grabbed everyone's attention. 

Every year actors and his close friends visit his home for a biryani feast during EID and in turn, Arya visits Vishal and Vishnuvardhan's places for Tamil New Year and Ugadi celebrations. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, the celebrations were cancelled this year. Kollywood actor Krishan Kulasekaran, took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him with Arya, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva and others from their biryani party. 

He tweeted, "Found this when I was browsing my album #Throwback...This is what happens when @arya_offl  hosts an Eid lunch for his friends...a few more were bajaoing the biriyani in the house." 

Check out the Throwback picture below: 

Recently, Krishna also recalled the time when he was working as a group dancer and was paid 1500 for a show. He tweeted, "Found this of me when I was making money as a group dancer. I remember I got paid Rs.1500 for this show. I was actually was a background dancer for many star nite shows too...will post pics soon #Flashback." 

