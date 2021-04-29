Throwback: When Vivek opened up about his letter to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi & her reply to it; WATCH

Vivek breathed his last after suffering a heart attack a few weeks back, sending shock waves across Tamil Nadu.

At a time when Kollywood is slowly trying to come out of the grief after losing Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek, his throwback videos and speeches are what keeps us going. While each and every speech of the actor is a gem to be treasured, we came across the actor’s candid moments during his participation in a reality show on Zee Tamil. The show hosted by Suhasini Haasan had Vivek as a guest and the moments are something one should not miss.

During the talk show, Suhasini asked Vivek about the incident when he received a letter from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vivek narrated the incident in an engaging manner and said, “I was a small boy back then, maybe 4 or 5 years old. I came to know that madam Indira Gandhi and I share the same birthday. So I wrote to her in my broken English”.

He further added, “After I sent her the letter, I completely forgot about it and started playing around. After a few weeks, cops from the District Collectorate came to my residence and asked for me. Looking at them, I got scared and ran away. Following my mother's inquiry, they informed her that madam Indira Gandhi had written to me, which was sent to the Collectorate. Back then, I did not know how big a deal the letter was. But everyone in my neighborhood was so proud of me”.

Vivek is known for his comic roles in Kollywood and he is also someone who spread social awareness along with his jokes in films. The Padma Shri Award recipient breathed his last a couple of weeks back suffering a heart attack.

Credits :Zee Tamil

Share your comment ×