Throwback: When Yash and Radhika threw a carnival-themed party on daughter Ayra’s 1st birthday
Ayra, daughter of KGF fame Yash turned three-year-old last December. The little Ayra keeps making a special appearance in the Instagram account of both dad Yash and mom Radhika Pandit. Now, let us go a little back to little Ayra’s first birthday bash which was a star-studded event. The lavish celebration was attended by the biggies of the industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi.  
 
Sharing a snippet of his daughter’s first birthday, Yash penned an Instagram post, “Ayra’s ONEderland! How can I say no to all your requests? You asked and here it is - a glimpse into our Lil Princess’s ONEderland Birthday Bash! Also, Ayra says thank you for all the love and wishes that you have all sent in! A big shout out to @focusphotographyservice for capturing these special moments and creating this lovely piece that will be cherished for a lifetime!”
 
The proud parents Yash and Radhika Pandit made sure that their little one has a perfect bash on her first birthday. With a carnival-themed party and a 5-tier birthday cake, the event was a major success. The one-year-old Ayra looked cute as a button in her pink and golden ruffled birthday dress. Dad Yash chose a leather jacket as his outfit of the day and mom Radhika Pandit donned a stunning black dress. 
 
On the work front, Yash will star next in KGF: Chapter 2. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on April 14 with Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt as part of the primary cast. Prashanth Neel will be directing Yash in his next.
 
