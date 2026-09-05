Thudakkam OTT Release: When and where to watch Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut martial arts thriller film online

Thudakkam, starring Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Marking her debut in Malayalam cinema, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is all set to stream online soon. Here are the details.

Thudakkam OTT Release

Thudakkam is set to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar from September 18, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming platform on its social media handle.

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Thudakkam

Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young martial arts practitioner who finds herself targeted by a dangerous stalker after she helps two schoolgirls safely reach their homes. Living with her middle-aged, specially-abled father, Ravi, a village officer, Meenu soon realizes that her seemingly ordinary act of kindness has drawn the attention of a cold and predatory stranger with a mysterious past.

As the stalker begins tracking her movements, Meenu faces a series of unsettling encounters while dealing with setbacks in her martial arts training, complications in her personal life, and indifferent local authorities. When she goes missing and becomes the target of an increasingly threatening pursuit, her family is left desperately searching for answers as the police investigation unfolds.

The danger eventually reaches Meenu’s home, leading to a tense and brutal showdown. Forced to defend herself and her family, Meenu puts her Muay Thai training to use as she confronts the stalker in a fight for survival.

Cast and crew of Thudakkam

Thudakkam stars Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Ashish Joe Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, who also makes his acting debut in a lead role. Apart from the main leads, the film features Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, Jaffar Idukki, TG Ravi, Miya George, and many others in key roles. Mohanlal also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is based on a story written by Linish Nellikkal. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has its musical tracks and score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Jomon T John, Akhil George, and Sudeep Elamon have handled the cinematography, while Chaman Chakko serves as the editor.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Nani starrer The Paradise to not release on September 24 due to pending shoot? Here's what we know