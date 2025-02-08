Thudarum OTT Release: Where to watch Mohanlal starrer Malayalam drama online after its theatrical release

Mohanlal starrer movie drama movie Thudarum has been awaiting its release for some time. Now, it seems that the makers have entered an OTT deal, likely to release the movie soon in theaters.

Where to watch Thudarum

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical release. However, even though the platform has been reported, an exact date for its release is yet to be made.

As per a report by Manorama Online, in an interview with leading producer Suresh Kumar, talking about the upcoming Malayalam movies strike, the producer revealed that the Mohanlal starrer’s release is likely to be in May, giving it enough time to debut on OTT ahead of the strike from June 1.

Official trailer and plot of Thudarum

The movie Thudarum is yet to unveil its trailer ahead of the film’s release. The much-awaited movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role is touted to be a drama flick reminiscent of the actor’s older movies directed by veteran Sathyan Anthikad.

The movie is expected to feature the actor as a taxi driver, playing a family man.

Cast and crew of Thudarum

The movie Thudarum features Mohanlal in the lead role with actress Shobana playing the female lead. This would mark the actor and actress’ reunion on screen after appearing in several movies like Thenmavin Kombathu, Nadodikaattu, Minnaram, and more together. Both the actors were last seen together for the Amal Neerad directorial Sagar Alias Jacky but not as a romantic pair.

Advertisement

Aside from the leading actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast that includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and many more in key roles.

The upcoming Malayalam movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy, who co-wrote the script alongside KR Sunil. The film is musically composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Shaji Kumar handling the camera. The movie’s editing was partially done by the late Nishadh Yusuf and the rest by Shafeeque VB.