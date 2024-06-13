Thug Life actor Joju George meets with an accident while filming a helicopter action sequence for Kamal Haasan starrer

Malayalam actor Joju George who is currently roped in to work in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life has met with a helicopter accident on the film’s set. The actor was shooting in Puducherry for the movie and was supposed to jump out of the helicopter.

According to On Manorama, the actor had to jump out of the helicopter along with his co-actor Nassar, however, he tripped and fell. This led to his left foot being fractured. He had to be rushed to the hospital soon.

Joju George meets with an accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

As per the same report, the doctors advised Joju to take a week off for bed rest. However, the report stated that the actor chose to continue with the shoot in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thug Life recently moved their filming to the union territory as some high-octane action sequences were planned there.

According to reports, a sequence was filmed at the Puducherry airport where actors Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Ashok Selvan were also expected to be part of. The movie’s filming is taking place at a fast pace despite some previous delays.

Moreover, the film also marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their classic movie Nayakan, released in 1987.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role and directed by Mani Ratnam is expected to be a gangster action flick with a script co-written by Haasan himself. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles.

The film is expected to have Por Thozhil’s Ashok Selvan in his first Mani Ratnam film with Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi also said to be part.

The movie initially had Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi cast for key roles but due to the film’s earlier delay and the actor’s schedules, they had to opt out of the project. The film also happens to be AR Rahman’s third collaboration with Haasan, the last being Thenali in 2000.

