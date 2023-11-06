Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam combo’s OFFICIAL title OUT

After a staggering hiatus of over three decades, two iconic figures of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, have reunited for a cinematic collaboration. The eagerly anticipated project, tentatively titled KH 234, has now been officially named Thug Life. This revelation has sent ripples of excitement through the film industry and among fans of both these legendary artists.

With such a powerful duo at the helm, Thug Life is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece, and fans are eager to witness the magic that these two maestros will undoubtedly bring to the screen. The announcement has sparked anticipation and intrigue, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting further details about this highly anticipated venture. On Monday, November 6, the makers of the film released a title reveal video via YouTube, which shows Kamal Haasan’s character introducing himself as well as giving a basic glimpse into the film.

It was also revealed in the video that Kamal Haasan’s character will be named Rangaraja Sakthivel Naicker.

Kamal Haasan announces KH234 title Thug Life ahead of birthday

On November 6, 2023, a day ahead of his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, tentatively titled 'KH 234'.

Sharing the poster on his social media pages, Haasan wrote, "Embrace the EPIC REVEAL! Title announcement video at 5 pm today! Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience!"

The poster features a close-up of Haasan's face, with a determined look in his eyes. He is sporting a salt-and-pepper beard and mustache. The background is dark, with a few streaks of light. The poster is both intriguing and mysterious, hinting at the epic scale of the film.

About Kamal Haasan KH234, Thug Life

The eagerly awaited film KH234 revealed its cast and crew today, generating excitement among fans. The star-studded lineup includes acclaimed actors Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi, whose involvement in the project has raised expectations for the film.

KH234 is a joint production of Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. The technical crew includes composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

KH 234 is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2024. With Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam at the helm and a stellar technical crew behind, the film is expected to be a visual and narrative feast for the audiences.

Previously, Haasan and Ratnam have collaborated on several iconic films, including Nayakan (1987), Anjali (1990), and Hey Ram (2000). KH234 marks their reunion after 36 years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film.

